French delegation to restore ties with Lugansk Culture and Arts Academy

LPR Culture, Sports and Youth Minister Oksana Kokotkina and Matusovskiy Lugansk State Culture and Arts Academy rector Valery Filippov met French delegation representatives on Tuesday who arrived in the LPR capital to restore ties with the Lugansk State Culture and Arts Academy (LGAKI), LPR Culture Ministry press service reported.

“I thank you for this courageous visit; seeing with your own eyes what is happening in our land is better than hearing or watching the media,” said Kokotkina.

Unfortunately, fighting is still ongoing. Though it’s a long way from here, anxiety persists. Culture and arts help cure it as nothing else, that is why LGAKI is our culture’s flagship, she said.

“We have operating theatres and the Philharmonic Society; we have restored the circus and artists come here to perform. Sadly, Ukrainian artists stay away despite our invitations. I believe the situation will change sooner or later and the war will stop. I sincerely hope for it,” the minister said.

“You, Lugansk (People’s) Republic’s residents have proven your courage and bravery. Today, despite the ongoing military conflict, each of you gives people this gulp of fresh air providing cultural environment. Arts help people overcome all troubles,” Chanos-Curson Culture Council President Serge Blanche said.

“Indeed, the French media informed us about what is happening here. But we have a principle to see things with our own eyes and analyse it on the spot. Your situation as described in France does not match what we saw from the very beginning,” he said.

“We’ve been friends with Roche-la-Moliere for 22 years; we’ve had students and teachers exchanges, and our young people often performed at their music centre. After this war-induced pause, we’re restoring our nearly kin-like contacts,” LGAKI rector said.

In October 2016, LGAKI teachers and students were giving concerts in Roche-la-Moliere’s music centre for two weeks. Lugansk musicians plan to visit France in autumn 2017.

“That we came here a logical follow-up of our relations. We have friends in Lugansk. We work with them despite the existing geopolitical problems. Our Music Centre’s position coincides with our town administration’s position in many ways,” Lugansk Friends Association President Serge Fernandez said.

“If the situation permits, French music teachers and students will come to Lugansk in 2018,” he added.

